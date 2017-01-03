Family searching for missing man from Goshen

An 18-year-old from Goshen has been reported missing and police, family, and friends are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Goshen Police say Cesar Guillen was last seen Friday at approximately 4 p.m. leaving his residence with friends.

According to friends and family, it is not like Guillen to be out of contact with people for an extended period of time.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661.