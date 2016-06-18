Fatal accident on US-12 leaves one dead

At 3:42 p.m. on Friday, June, 18, police arrived at an accident on US-12 near Yunge Road in New Buffalo Township. Bernard Lootens, 89, of Michigan City was struck by a semi tractor-trailer as he pulled out onto US-12 from Yunge Road.

The tractor-trailer, driven by Jeremy Hess, 28, of South Beloit, IL, was traveling east on US-12 when his vehicle collided with Lootens' vehicle.

Lootens was trapped in his vehicle by the collision and had to be removed with the jaws of life by the New Buffalo Township Fire Department.

He was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital in Michigan City, Indiana, and was pronounced dead several hours after the accident.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this accident.