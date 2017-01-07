Fatal crash on I-94

A fatal crash on I-94 in Berrien County left one dead Saturday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m. a car and semi- truck crashed on I-94 near exit 30, causing all three eastbound lanes of traffic to close until 7:30 a.m.

According to Berrien County Officers, a 1999 Toyota was read ended by the semi, causing the car to spin out of control.

The back seat passenger of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday evening, the crash remains under investigation.