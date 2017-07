Fatal crash under investigation, driver identified

The La Grange County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said James Dustin Gates, 39, was driving across an open field in the area of 7800 N and 600 W when his Chevy Silverado struck several trees.

Deputies believe Gates was unconscious just prior to the crash.

Gates died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.