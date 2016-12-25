Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Fatal house fire in Marcellus Michigan

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Dec 25, 2016 8:50 PM EST | Updated: Dec 25, 2016 8:51 PM EST

MARCELLUS, MI-- A fatal house fire in Marcellus, Michigan left one dead Sunday afternoon. 

According to Sheriff Joseph M. Underwood Jr. of the Cass County Police Dept, the fire dept was called to 200 block of Woodland Street in the village of Marcellus around 1:30PM. Upon arrival, firefighters found the sole resident of the house, Gordon Booze, 63, deceased inside the house.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical, but deputies are continuing to investigate the case. 

