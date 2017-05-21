Faygo bringing back popular 90's flavor

Faygo is bringing back a popular flavor from in the 1990’s.

The soft-drink company based out of Detroit went live on Facebook to announce its bringing back of Arctic Sun.

Arctic Sun is grapefruit, cherry flavor and will return to shelves in honor of Faygo’s 110th anniversary.

Several packs of Arctic Sun were given away for free during the live broadcast to people who correctly answered trivia question related to Faygo.

The returning flavor will be available for purchase in Michigan stores soon.