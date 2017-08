February 23: Elkhart County Go Red for Women Luncheon

Heart disease is no match for the power of women’s voices.



Raise your voice and join ABC 57’s Emily Evans at the 2017 Elkhart County Go Red For Women Luncheon.



Thursday, February 23, 2017 | 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

Lerner Crystal Ballroom, 410 South Main Street, Elkhart



For table sponsorship and tickets, please call 574.274.1783 or go to www.heart.org/michianagoesred