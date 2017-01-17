February 4: Baby and Family Fair
Posted: Jan 17, 2017 4:34 PM EST | Updated: Jan 17, 2017 3:43 PM EST
The 5th annual Baby & Family Fair will be held at the Century Center in South Bend on February 4.
The Baby & Family Fair, brought to you by Memorial Children's Hospital, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FREE ADMISSION
With tons of booths there will be something for everyone. Parents come to learn about products & services regarding pregnancy, childbirth and raising a family. Bring your children; there's something for all ages including:
- Cutest Baby Contest
- Martin's Supermarkets Diaper Dash
- B100 Kid Zone
- McDonald's Reading Corner
Parking at the Century Center $5 per car