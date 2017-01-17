February 4: Baby and Family Fair

The 5th annual Baby & Family Fair will be held at the Century Center in South Bend on February 4.

The Baby & Family Fair, brought to you by Memorial Children's Hospital, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION

With tons of booths there will be something for everyone. Parents come to learn about products & services regarding pregnancy, childbirth and raising a family. Bring your children; there's something for all ages including:

Cutest Baby Contest

Martin's Supermarkets Diaper Dash

B100 Kid Zone

McDonald's Reading Corner

Parking at the Century Center $5 per car