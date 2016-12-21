Ferry Street Resource Center providing holiday meals to 100 families

Nearly 100 people in Berrien and Cass counties won't have to worry about putting food on the table this holiday season thanks to a community wide effort led by the Ferry Street Resource Center.



400 pounds of fresh produce, 27 turkeys and hams to go along with all the 'fixins' were collected.

The initial goal was to feed 20 families, but as donations poured in the number of people more than doubled.

"It's everything. To see someone that is truly in need get help and the appreciation that they show, it does make it worth it. God gave to us so we should give to each other," said Greg Nasstrom, the Executive Director of the Ferry Street Resource Center.

Food was collected at 5/3 Bank and United Federal Credit Union along with donations from One Good Deed Michiana, Shelton's Farm Market, Martin's Supermarket, Hardings and Save-a-Lot.



The Ferry Street Resource Center does more than just put food on the table for these families. It also helps with health care, education and job placement.

"We have a diabetes support group, English as a second language program, adult basic education to get people ready for their high school GED. We help people with their resumes and find jobs. We help people with their utility bills, we are helping the homeless. We do a number of different things and it's quite an honor to do it," Nasstrom said.

To get help or to lend a hand, you can contact the Ferry Street Resource Center by visiting them at 620 Ferry Street in Niles, or by calling them at 269-687-9860. You can also contact them through their Facebook page.