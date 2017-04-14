Fiddler's Hearth and Michiana businesses prepare for weekend festivities

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It's a big weekend in Michiana, with Good Friday kicking off the events and festivities held all across the area.

Fiddler's Hearth is one of the many businesses preparing for Easter weekend.

Their famous Easter brunch has all of old favorites, including the most popular item: the leg of lamb.

The restaurant's owner, Terrance Meekhan, telling ABC57, they start brunch preparations early to get ready for the traditionally fully-booked brunch.

But Fiddler's Hearth is also preparing for their Dyngus Day events, which include a special menu and a soap box, to allow local politicians to have their voices heard.

Meekhan says he loves that Dyngus Day brings the community together, no matter what political party they associate with.

It's something he, and employees, look forward to as one of their favorite times of the year.