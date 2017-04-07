Filmmakers, movie fans converge on Goshen for River Bend Film Festival

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Filmmakers around the world have touched down in Goshen for the River Bend Film Festival, a celebration of the cinematic arts.

It's truly a global affair. 15 different counties will be represented at Michiana's biggest film festival.

About 80 different short films and 8 feature length films will be showcased. And filmmakers and those who hope to be one can participate in workshops and panel discussions.

"People from all over the world are coming to Goshen, Indiana to participate in this festival," said Gina Leichty, co-director of The River Bend Film Festival. "It's a great opportunity not only to see great films and interesting films, but to meet some interesting people. And we are bringing that to our small community."

Day 2 of the festival begins Friday morning at 9:30. It last through Saturday. Prices start at 12 dollars.