Fire broke out at Addison apartments

SOUTH BEND -- A fire had broken out in the Addison apartments on the 3300 Block of Main St. in Mishawaka Sunday evening. Mishawaka police and fire crews shut down both lanes of Main St.

Fire officials say the fire started in a bedroom on the second floor. A family with two children were able to get out safely and no one was hurt.

The fire marshal was on the scene to figure out what started the fire. Shortly after the fire was under control, crews opened Main St. back up and started clearing the scene.