Fire chars garage in Clay Township

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Mar 11, 2017 11:39 PM EST
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ind. -

The flames that engulfed a garage in Clay Township were quickly put out by fire crews Saturday afternoon.

Clay Fire officials say at approximately 2:55 p.m. crews responded to a report of an unattached garage fire in the 53000 block of 34th Street. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found a garage and shed fully engulfed in flames. 

The fire was quickly knocked down which prevented the flames from reaching a near-by residence. 

No injuries were reported.

Crews say the fire is still under investigation. 

