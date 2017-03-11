Fire chars garage in Clay Township
Posted: Mar 11, 2017 11:39 PM EST
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ind. -
The flames that engulfed a garage in Clay Township were quickly put out by fire crews Saturday afternoon.
Clay Fire officials say at approximately 2:55 p.m. crews responded to a report of an unattached garage fire in the 53000 block of 34th Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a garage and shed fully engulfed in flames.
The fire was quickly knocked down which prevented the flames from reaching a near-by residence.
No injuries were reported.
Crews say the fire is still under investigation.