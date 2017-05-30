Fire damages South Bend home overnight

Fire damaged a South Bend home early Tuesday morning.

It started around 2:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Bendix Drive near Jefferson Boulevard, which is on the city's west side.

Investigators say no one was home at the time.

The fire brought out a big response, with 13 units responding initially.

The house suffered significant smoke and water damage. So far, there's no cost estimate on the damage.