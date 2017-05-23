Fire reported at Adams High School, fire intentionally set

The South Bend Fire Department responded to a fire at Adams High School Tuesday at 2:19 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they found a fire in a first floor restroom.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

Fire investigators were called to the scene. They determined the fire originated in a portion of a first floor restroom and that it was intentionally set.

The fire caused approximately $1,000 worth of damage, according to the report.