Fire reported at Adams High School, fire intentionally set
Posted: May 23, 2017 6:05 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -
The South Bend Fire Department responded to a fire at Adams High School Tuesday at 2:19 p.m.
When firefighters arrived they found a fire in a first floor restroom.
The fire was extinguished quickly.
Fire investigators were called to the scene. They determined the fire originated in a portion of a first floor restroom and that it was intentionally set.
The fire caused approximately $1,000 worth of damage, according to the report.