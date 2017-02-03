Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Firefighters battle fires in two South Bend homes

By: Nathan Faulkner
Feb 3, 2017

South Bend firefighters say two homes caught fire overnight.

It happened on Bertrand Street near Olive Street on the city's west side.

Neighbors say around 3:30, they heard some loud bangs. Then they saw a fire in one of the homes. Investigators say that fire then spread to the other house.

Neighbors say the homes are vacant. 

A neighbor told ABC 57's Brandon Pope that he heard some loud bangs before the fire.

No one was hurt. Investigators are looking for the cause.

