Firefighters battle fires in two South Bend homes

South Bend firefighters say two homes caught fire overnight.

It happened on Bertrand Street near Olive Street on the city's west side.

Neighbors say around 3:30, they heard some loud bangs. Then they saw a fire in one of the homes. Investigators say that fire then spread to the other house.

Neighbors say the homes are vacant.

No one was hurt. Investigators are looking for the cause.