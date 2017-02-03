Firefighters battle fires in two South Bend homes
Posted: Feb 3, 2017 6:33 AM EST | Updated: Feb 3, 2017 9:44 AM EST
South Bend firefighters say two homes caught fire overnight.
It happened on Bertrand Street near Olive Street on the city's west side.
Neighbors say around 3:30, they heard some loud bangs. Then they saw a fire in one of the homes. Investigators say that fire then spread to the other house.
Neighbors say the homes are vacant.
A neighbor told ABC 57's Brandon Pope that he heard some loud bangs before the fire.
No one was hurt. Investigators are looking for the cause.