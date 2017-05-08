Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Firefighters respond to fire at Lippert plant in Goshen

Posted: May 8, 2017 7:26 PM EST | Updated: May 8, 2017 6:48 PM EST

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Lippert plant on Century Drive in Goshen, according to our reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth.

Sam Householder from the Truth is on scene and says he sees lots of smoke, but no flames.

Householder posted he could see smoke pouring from the building.

