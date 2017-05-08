Firefighters respond to fire at Lippert plant in Goshen

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Lippert plant on Century Drive in Goshen, according to our reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth.

Sam Householder from the Truth is on scene and says he sees lots of smoke, but no flames.

Heaviest damage seems to be right inside the entrance, that's where there is the most visible heat damage. pic.twitter.com/yTf768TcIh — Sam Householder (@TruthPhotoChief) May 8, 2017

Householder posted he could see smoke pouring from the building.