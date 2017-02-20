First floor of Niles City Hall closed Monday

The first floor of Niles City Hall will be closed on Monday because of water damage sustained over the weekend.

There will be no customer service activities for the utilities department. Customers can drop payments at the customer service drop box at the rear of City Hall.

Any payments placed in the drop box will be counted as received on Monday.

The closure also affects billing, cashiering and assessing offices.

All other services and departments can be accessed using the elevator or stairs on the north side of City Hall.

Normal operations of the first floor are scheduled to resume with limitations Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.