Forest River expanding its RV operation to La Grange

Forest River, a manufacturer of recreational and commercial vehicles, announced Tuesday it will expand its operation to La Grange, and will create up to 425 new jobs by 2019, according to a press release from Governor Mike Pence's office.

The company will invest $6.7 million to purchase four existing facilities and establish its operation in La Grange.

The company will expand production of its Cherokee line of fifth-wheel and travel trailers, which the company says is backlogged.

Interested applicants may apply online at www.forestriverinc.com.

"As a company that manufactures RVs across the nation, we considered many options before we decided to expand production into LaGrange," said Mike Stump, director of public relations at Forest River, in the press release. "As home to the RV Capital of the World, Indiana offers the business climate and skilled labor force we need to quickly increase production of the Cherokee line to meet rising demand. At Forest River, we're proud to be headquartered in the home of RVs and even more excited for our future of growth here in Indiana."

“Forest River coming to LaGrange is a huge win for the town,” said Mark Eagleson, LaGrange town manager, in the press release. “It will bring quality high-paying jobs, increased business for our retailers and hopefully stimulate housing growth. It is clearly the largest economic growth the town has seen in at least 20 years.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Forest River Manufacturing LLC up to $2,500,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creations plans.