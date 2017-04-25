Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

CMHU releases name of suspect in fatal shooting of Dr. Graham

Former 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules arrested after fatal accident

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Apr 25, 2017 1:02 PM EST

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa -- (ABC NEWS) Chris Soules, former star of The Bachelor, has been arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly crash, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

Monday at approximately 8:20 pm, the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Slater Avenue, north of Aurora.  

The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup truck rear ended a tractor driving southbound on Slater, according to KCRG.

The tractor and the truck went into separate ditches.

The person on the tractor was killed.

Share this article:

Read More

Milder and drier weather returns
CMHU releases name of suspect in fatal shooting of Dr. Graham
Spooked deer crashes through window of Saginaw furniture store
Scaramucci suggests Trump may veto bipartisan Russian sanctions
Sign up for our newsletter!