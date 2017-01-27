Former child care worker, Jackie Rolston files appeal of prison sentence

Former child care provider, Jackie Rolston, has filed for appeal of her 28 years in prison, 2 year probation sentence.

Rolston, who was convicted in an Elkhart Circuit Court of battery resulting in the death of a child on November 30, filed the appeal on January 11th, and it was officially processed January 24th.

Rolston's conviction came after the death of 19-month-old Kirk Coleman, who died from brain injuries sustained while in Rolston's care.

Coleman's family has since gone on to create Kirk's Law, which requires the creation of a database of people convicted of child abuse, and will be functional no later than July 1, 2017.