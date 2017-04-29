Former Irish DL Isaac Rochell selected by Chargers in 7th round; SB native Dieter signs with Chiefs

After waiting six plus rounds, former Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaac Rochell got the call.

Rochell was selected in the 7th round by the Los Angeles Chargers (221st overall).

Rochell, a 2016 captain at Notre Dame, saw action in 49 games and started 38 in a Notre Dame uniform. He finished his Irish career with 22.0 tackles for loss and four and a half sacks. Rochell registered 167 tackles, including 83 solo stops, as well as six passes defended, one fumble recovery, one blocked kick and 27 quarterback hurries.

This past season, Rochell started all 12 contests, and recorded 55 tackles, seven for loss and one sack.

In other draft news, former Irish defensive lineman Jarron Jones was signed by the New York Giants as an unrestricted free agent, and cornerback Cole Luke says he will sign with the Carolina Panthers, and James Onwualu will join Rochell in Los Angeles with the Chargers.

Former South Bend Washington Panther Gehrig Dieter was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent. Dieter played his college ball at Bowling Green before finishing up at Alabama. Former Concord Minuteman Franko House will sign with the Chicago Bears