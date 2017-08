Former Notre Dame football player changes plea

Former Notre Dame football player Max Redfield entered a plea of guilty to the charges stemming from his arrest in August 2016.

Redfield pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.

His guilty plea was a result of a plea agreement.

The court will take the plea under advisement and will enter a disposition at sentencing on March 21.

Redfield was dismissed from the team after his arrest.