Fort Wayne man accused of impersonating an officer

A Fort Wayne man was arrested by Indiana State Excise Police officers after he allegedly impersonated an officer from that agency.

On April 2 around 1 a.m., excise officers were notified a man was inside Early Bird's claiming to be an excise officer.

Officers went to Early Bird's and located 22-year-old Montrel Davis.

He was allegedly carrying a gold shield badge with the words Security Enforcement Officer in his wallet.

Davis was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

On Tuesday, April 11, a warrant was issued for Davis on a charge of impersonating a public servant. He was arrested around 1 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.

Superintendent Matt Strittmatter said in a press release, “The Indiana State Excise Police will diligently investigate incidents where people impersonate excise officers. Police impersonators are potential threats to Indiana citizens. Most employees of alcoholic beverage establishments are familiar with how excise officers work and present themselves in their official capacity. However, anyone with suspicions or concerns should always ask to see department issued credentials.”

Excise officers always carry a department issued badge along with credentials showing the officer's name, badge number and photograph.

