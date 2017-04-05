Four arrested in connection with multiple break-ins

Four people, including three minors, were arrested for breaking into a Niles business.

The Niles Police Department says officers responded to a report of four individuals forcing their way into Schrader Metal located at 801 North 8th St. on Tuesday.

An investigation led to the arrests of Branden Himminger and three juveniles between the ages of 14 and 16-years-old.

According to police, the four suspects allegedly caused extensive damage to the building and equipment.

All of the suspects admitted their involvement in the crime.

Officers say some of the suspects admitted to two break-ins at Simplicity Pattern on March 27th and 29th, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Those crimes are still being investigated.

The age of Himminger or specific charges being pressed has not been released.