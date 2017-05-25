Four hospitalized after 'racially-motivated' fight at Red Rock Correctional Center

Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Posted: May 25, 2017 10:45 PM EST | Updated: May 25, 2017 9:48 PM EST

FLORENCE, AZ -- Four inmates were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a fight broke out between 80 inmates at the Red Rock Correctional Center in Eloy, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

DOC said the "racially motivated" fight happened in a medium-security recreation yard.

Staff responded and stopped the fight, securing the unit.

Four inmates were taken to hospitals for medical treatment of fight-related injuries. No staff members were injured during the incident, DOC said.

The unit will remain locked down as investigators look into what started the fight and work to identify the instigators. DOC said the unit houses 928 inmates.

