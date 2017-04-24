Fourth annual Notre Dame Day broadcast continues Monday

It's a global celebration of all things Notre Dame! The university launched their 29-hour live broadcast Sunday night and will continue Monday morning.

The show will feature more than 200 interviews and 27 performances with students, staff, faculty, alumni and celebrity guests.

The Notre Dame family and beyond will have the chance to give back to some of the university's organizations.

ABC 57's Julia Palazzo, Emily Evans, Allison Hayes, Jack Wascher, Brandon Pope, Taurean Small and Taylor Popielarz will be a part of the show.

You can watch the live broadcast and make a donation HERE