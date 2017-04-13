Fourth grade class gets opportunity of a lifetime at Wrigley Field

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Taking in the sights and sounds of Wrigley Field is not something everyone gets the chance to do.

But for a group of fourth grade students from Walt Disney Elementary School in Mishawaka, Thursday was the opportunity of a lifetime.

The day has been in the works since last fall, when Ms. Jodi Cramer's class began preparing for the I-STEP, studying in a unique way. It caught the attention of the Chicago Cubs, and as they say, the rest is history.