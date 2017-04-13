Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Fourth grade class gets opportunity of a lifetime at Wrigley Field

By: ABC57 Staff
Apr 13, 2017

Taking in the sights and sounds of Wrigley Field is not something everyone gets the chance to do. 

But for a group of fourth grade students from Walt Disney Elementary School in Mishawaka, Thursday was the opportunity of a lifetime. 

The day has been in the works since last fall, when Ms. Jodi Cramer's class began preparing for the I-STEP, studying in a unique way. It caught the attention of the Chicago Cubs, and as they say, the rest is history. 

