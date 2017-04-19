Free heart health screening held at Niles High School

The Michiana mother who founded the Play for Jake Foundation helped to provide free heart screenings at Niles High School Wednesday.

The screenings were offered to all students at the school. Those who participated received an EKG and an echocardiogram.

The founder of the foundation, Julie Schroeder lost her son, Jake, four years ago to an undetected heart defect and she wants to make sure the same tragedy doesn’t happen to anyone else.

\"And we've got a tremendous amount of support to bring our program here to do EKG. an unlimited echo for the kids and we're screening all the males today and we plan to screen all the females on May 4th,\" she said.

According to Harvard study, an EKG can detect up to 86 percent of heart problems that may not be caught in routine exams and physicals.