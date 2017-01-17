Free Martial Arts program for Veterans happening in Elkhart

Post-deployment for veterans can be one of the biggest challenges. But, two Michiana men are trying to change that with a free program for those who served.

Starting in February, Project: Veteran Relief will teach a martial arts class featuring a Hapkido, a Korean martial art.

“Martial arts is a really good program that kind of helps you re-focus your energy, learn how to comprehend your emotions and keep you cool under fire,” said Kenneth Holmes, President and CEO of Freedomsystem.org.

It’s a free program for veterans with no out of pocket fees.

It’s set up to help out any area veterans who might suffer from PTSD, TBI, any disability related to military service or, just to help those who are struggling to transition from the military, back into the civilian world.

And they say, you don’t need prior martial arts experience.

“The less they know the better because we start with a blank slate we will create them as martial artists,” said Bruce Andresen, Manager of Steve’s Gym, Elkhart Martial Arts.

They’re hoping to improve the lives of area veterans and one day, take it nationwide.

“This is going to help them with their self-worth, help them with personal courage and it will get them back to where they were before they came in,” Holmes said.

You can register at Freedomsystem.org with proof of military ID. The program begins February 2nd at 6:30 P.M. at Scrapper’s Rescue in Elkhart. It will meet every Thursday following.