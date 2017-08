Full interview with Representative Jim Banks

Representative Jim Banks, R-Ind. stopped by the ABC57 studio Thursday to share his thoughts on several topics affecting Michiana residents.

Banks represents Indiana's 3rd District in Washington.

Banks spoke about why he voted for the GOP's health care bill and how he thinks it will affect Michiana residents.

He also spoke about the recent firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Watch the full interview above.