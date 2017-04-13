Fundraising page set up for girl brutally attacked by pit bull

A brutal dog attack, Sunday, left a helpless 2-year-old Arial Harrison fighting for her life.

Arial could remain at Riley’s children's hospital for three to six months recovering from the injuries after a neighbors pit bull mauled her and her brother, Anthony.

Ariel lost both of her ears, all the functioning nerves on her lower face and lost the ability to grow hair.

Doctors tell the family a full recovery could take 10 to 15 years.

Anthony was released from a Niles hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke confirmed to ABC 57 News that the case is being forwarded to the Cass County Prosecutors office for charges.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family:

CLICK HERE FOR GOFUNDME PAGE