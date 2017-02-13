Funeral held for man well known in law enforcement community

Monday, family and friends remembered the life of Carl Kay, the owner of Carl Kay Memorials and a big supporter of law enforcement.

Kay designed and built memorials for the St. Joseph County Police, South Bend Police and Elkhart Police for free.

The dear friend to many officers passed away from health complications in Florida on February 8th.

His funeral was held in South Bend.

Kay was 71-years-old.