Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

George Michael autopsy results inconclusive, UK police say

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Dec 30, 2016 1:03 PM EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2016 12:04 PM EST

(CNN) -- An autopsy on the body of pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be needed, UK police say.

"The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks," a statement from Thames Valley police said.

Michael, who was 53, was found dead at his home on Christmas Day.

The musician shot to fame in the 1980s as part of the duo Wham!

With signing partner Andrew Ridgeley, the pair had huge hits with "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" and "Careless Whisper."

Michael went on to a successful solo career; his 1987 debut album "Faith" sold more than 10 million copies.

TM & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this article:

Read More

Canadian baby given health card without sex designation
Illinois Senate approves budget package
VP Mike Pence walks in Fourth of July Parade
North Korea tests missile it claims can reach 'anywhere in the world'
Sign up for our newsletter!