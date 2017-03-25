Girl struck by vehicle transferred to Riley Children's Hospital

The 4-year-old girl who was hit by a car Friday afternoon has been transferred to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to recover from her injuries.

The young girl went into emergency surgery after being struck by a car on Cottage Grove Avenue at approximately 5:25 p.m.

According to officials, the girl was thought to be crossing the road, heading to a community potluck.

Neighbors say the vehicle was not going the speed limit and seemed to roll though a stop sign.

The current condition of the girl has not been released.