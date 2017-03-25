Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Girl struck by vehicle transferred to Riley Children's Hospital

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Mar 25, 2017 8:56 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

The 4-year-old girl who was hit by a car Friday afternoon has been transferred to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to recover from her injuries. 

The young girl went into emergency surgery after being struck by a car on Cottage Grove Avenue at approximately 5:25 p.m.

According to officials, the girl was thought to be crossing the road, heading to a community potluck. 

Neighbors say the vehicle was not going the speed limit and seemed to roll though a stop sign. 

The current condition of the girl has not been released. 

