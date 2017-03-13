GoFundMe for family of South Bend murder victim

The family of Kenyatta McCurry, a South Bend mother who was murdered Sunday, has set up a GoFundMe page to help in the wake of her death.

A statement on the page, written by the victim's sister, reads:

"My sister was tragically murdered in front of her 8 year old and one year old daughters. She leaves behind four children three girls and a boy, whom all depended on her. She was pregnant with her fifth child. She was a sweet, beautiful, and helpful person. If she has it you had it. She will give her last to anybody. She had a heart of gold and will truly be missed. At this time we ask for any donations to help support her four surviving children and her funeral costs. This year her son graduates high school."

To donate to the family, visit the page on GoFundMe here.