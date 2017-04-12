Goshen Health breaks ground on new NeuroCare Center

Goshen Health held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for their new NeuroCare Center.

The center will be located behind the Goshen Physicians Family Medicine & Urgent Care clinic of US 33.

Randy Christophel, the CEO and President of Goshen Health says the goal is to provide cost-conscious care and give patients in Goshen access to treatment and continued care.

"There really is no comprehensive neurologic center in our broader region. Many people have to travel an excess of three hours to get these types of capabilities and services. The vision of our medical director, Dr. Neer it's an exciting time to see this come together," said Christophel.

The facility is scheduled to open in October.