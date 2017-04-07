Goshen officers involved in deadly shooting identified

The Goshen Police officers who were involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning have been identified.

The officers have been identified as

Sgt. Gregory Stuart Smith - joined department in January 1987

Ptlm. Todd A. Shidler - joined department in October 1995

Ptlm. Coty R. Brown - joined department in November 2015

The officers fired shots at 19-year-old Michael Alcaraz, a suspect in several attempted carjackings approximately two miles from US33 and Plymouth Avenue, where the fatal shooting occurred.

