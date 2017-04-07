Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Flood Warning

Goshen officers involved in deadly shooting identified

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Apr 7, 2017 3:00 PM EST | Updated: Apr 7, 2017 6:57 PM EST
GOSHEN, Ind. -

The Goshen Police officers who were involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning have been identified.

The officers have been identified as

  • Sgt. Gregory Stuart Smith - joined department in January 1987
  • Ptlm. Todd A. Shidler - joined department in October 1995
  • Ptlm. Coty R. Brown - joined department in November 2015

The officers fired shots at 19-year-old Michael Alcaraz, a suspect in several attempted carjackings approximately two miles from US33 and Plymouth Avenue, where the fatal shooting occurred.

Click here for more information about the shooting.

Share this article:

Read More

Monday storms threatening Michiana
Why sexism has festered for so long in Silicon Valley
McCain: GOP health care bill 'probably' will die
Nuns to dedicate outdoor chapel built in the path of proposed pipeline
Sign up for our newsletter!