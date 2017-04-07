Goshen officers involved in deadly shooting identified
Posted: Apr 7, 2017 3:00 PM EST | Updated: Apr 7, 2017 6:57 PM EST
The Goshen Police officers who were involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning have been identified.
The officers have been identified as
- Sgt. Gregory Stuart Smith - joined department in January 1987
- Ptlm. Todd A. Shidler - joined department in October 1995
- Ptlm. Coty R. Brown - joined department in November 2015
The officers fired shots at 19-year-old Michael Alcaraz, a suspect in several attempted carjackings approximately two miles from US33 and Plymouth Avenue, where the fatal shooting occurred.