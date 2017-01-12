Goshen Police investigating armed robbery at 7-Eleven

Goshen Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning at a 7-Eleven on Elkhart Road.

The employee told police around 6:15 a.m., two men entered the store and demanded money. At least one of the men had a handgun.

The suspects took an undetermined amount of cash and left the store.

Goshen Police and the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department searched the area and are speaking with people of interest in the case.

The suspects were described as two black males, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts with their faces partially covered.

If you have any information in this case, contact police@goshencity.com.