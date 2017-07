Goshen Police investigating fatal stabbing

Goshen Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Monday evening in the 700 block of Lincolnway East.

When officers arrived at approximately 9:15 p.m., they located 32-year-old Philip Kevin Smith, on the ground with a stab wound to his chest.

Smith was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died of his injuries on Tuesday.

The stabbing remains under investigation.