Goshen Police seeking info on woman in distress

Goshen Police asking for help identifying a woman who appeared to be in distress.

The surveillance photos of two women were taken at the 7-Eleven on S. Main Street in Goshen.

If you have any information about the women in the photos, contact Goshen Police at 574-533-8661, email police@goshencity.com, or private message them on Facebook.