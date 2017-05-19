Governor Holcomb unveils plan to combat Indiana's drug epidemic

Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders have unveiled a new strategy to combat the number of drug related deaths in Indiana. That number has been steadily rising since 2008.

Recovering addicts joined Indiana’s Commission to Combat Drug Abuse for a meeting in Indianapolis on Thursday to reveal the plan. Not only did they discuss the necessary steps that need to be taken to tackle the issue, but former addicts shared their personal stories.

According to the six-page document, saving lives and expanding access to treatment are two of the highest priorities.

The plan calls for preventing people from using drugs by educating mental professionals and monitoring prescriptions.

The state also wants to increase education in schools.

The strategy would increase access to drugs that revive overdose victims like Narcan, needle exchange and peer programs.

Since this plan was only a framework, more details will likely be added, including the costs.

The governor and his team are expected to unveil more specifics this summer when the group meets again in August.

To read the strategy, click HERE.