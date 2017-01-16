Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Granger woman killed in house fire

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Jan 15, 2017 9:17 PM EST | Updated: Jan 16, 2017 8:19 AM EST

A person has died in a fire at a two story residence in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Granger. 

Nine fire departments were called to the scene.

According to a post by the Penn Township Fire Dept, "Units has heavy fire in a 2 story residence and companies found a victim who was removed in cardiac arrest shortly after arrival." 

UPDATE: The victim taken to the hospital has passed away, St. Joseph County Coroner confirms. 

