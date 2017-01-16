Granger woman killed in house fire
Posted: Jan 15, 2017 9:17 PM EST | Updated: Jan 16, 2017 8:19 AM EST
A person has died in a fire at a two story residence in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Granger.
Nine fire departments were called to the scene.
According to a post by the Penn Township Fire Dept, "Units has heavy fire in a 2 story residence and companies found a victim who was removed in cardiac arrest shortly after arrival."
UPDATE: The victim taken to the hospital has passed away, St. Joseph County Coroner confirms.