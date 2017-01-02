Grant money helps Elkhart schools develop free after-school program

Soon, students in Elkhart will be able to enjoy a free-after school program.

The free after-school program will start next fall at Pierre Moran Middle School and Roosevelt STEAM Academy because of a $225,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education.

The program is still being developed, but officials plan to have fun activities that boost learning and overall academics. Also, there will be free adult-education classes for student’s parents.

Other schools in the area already have after-school programs. The Boys and Girls Club in Elkhart welcomes 700 kids into their programs at Osolo Elementary, Beardsley Elementary and North Side Middle School. The club was awarded $200,000 to continue the programs.

Students have been able to improve their math and reading levels immensely.

Each of the grants are for one year, starting during the 2017-2018 school year.