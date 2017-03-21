Green dot signs around South Bend reference Logan Center fundraiser

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Have you noticed those green circles on the white yard signs around town? If you did, those signs are doing their job. Organizers with the Logan Center in South Bend say they use these to get people to ask questions, so that they can bring awareness to disability issues. That campaign continues with a luncheon Tuesday morning at the Century Center.

The center invited someone who knows all about that. Elena Delle Donne is a WNBA basketball player for the Washington Mystics and Olympic champion. But more importantly, she is also a sister of someone with an intellectual and developmental disability. She will be at the Century Center later today to share her story and advocate for the Logan Center. This is the center’s 29th year and they expect more than 1,000 people to be there to show support and focus on the individual’s ability rather than disability.

"We utilize the entire month through community partners, different events, to share our message, to share the impact that we make for people with disabilities. I think this is a culmination to say that our community rallies around people with disabilities, really embracing them and focuses on their ability not their disability,” says Clint Bolser, the president/CEO of the Logan Center.

Bolser says they use these fundraisers to help raise more than $250,000 throughout march.

The event starts at 11:15, but tickets are sold out.

For more information on the Logan Center, click HERE.