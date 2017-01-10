Greg Bobos

UPDATE: Greg Bobos has left ABC57 for a job as a meteorologist at a television station in Dayton, Ohio.

ABC57 Bio:

Greg is excited to be back in the Hoosier state after a brief stint across the Illinois border.

He grew up in Northwest Indiana and is a graduate of Indiana University. He spent time at two weather internships, one in Chicago at ABC7 and another at WRTV, the ABC affiliate in Indianapolis. Greg comes to Michiana from WREX in Rockford, IL where he spent two years as morning meteorologist.

Greg didn't always know weather was the job for him. "I grew up wanting to be an astronaut because I was fascinated by the unknown. As I got older my interests turned toward the weather for the same reason, the thrill of the unknown and ever changing."

He is an avid drummer and spent the better part of his high school and college years competing across Indiana with the Lake Central High School marching band and drumline, both as a performer and an instructor. He has been known to talk his anchors into trying to learn to play the drums on air.

When he isn't at work, Greg values his time with his family and is a movie buff as well as a television junkie. In a perfect world, Greg would spend all summer at the ballpark cheering on the White Sox. He is a die hard fan and "The Cell" is his sanctuary. Sticking with the sports theme, Greg will openly admit that he is addicted to fantasy sports, and probably takes them far too seriously.

Greg is a bit of a foodie, but you won't see him going after any ice cream. He is lactose intolerant so he has never tried ice cream, though he says "I hear it is pretty good stuff."

Be sure to wake up with Greg every morning on ABC57 News!