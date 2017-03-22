Groundbreaking to begin on development near South Bend Cubs Stadium

The South Bend Cubs are beginning a new venture, with downtown apartments to accompany Four Winds Field.

The $22 million dollar development will be four apartment buildings, with more than 120 living spaces.

Each flat will have soundproof glass and individual balconies that can fit up to six people.

Plans are also underway for restaurants and bars to accompany them, with rooftop entertainment along the Four Winds Field home run fence.

The project is said to be an important step in developing the downtown area. And team officials have no doubt in its success.

"We said from day one we want to help he a catalyst for downtown and bring people from outside the area to downtown South Bend," said Joe Hart, president of the South Bend Cubs. "And we've been able to do that."

Team owner Andrew Berlin and Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be in attendance for the groundbreaking. It's starts at 11:30. Stay with ABC 57 for the latest details.