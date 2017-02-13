Group donating body armor to LaGrange County Sheriff's K9

K9 Arrow of the La Grange County Sheriff's Office will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

The department should receive the vest within the next 8 to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050.00.

Each vest has a value between $1,795 – $2,234 and a five-year warranty.

The vests weigh an average of 4-5 lbs.