Group rallies seeking response from Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

A group rallied out front of Representative Jackie Walorski's Mishawaka office once again Wednesday, asking whether or not the congresswoman would accept the invitation to a town hall.

For weeks, folks have gathered outside of her office demanding an answer to that question.

"It seems to us to be quite disrespectful. We feel like we have tried to be purposely as respectful as possible in how we have extended the invitation and how long we have patiently waited for an answer. Her response has not been the same and has not been respectful. How long would it take for her staff to at least give us a yes or no?” said Debra Javeline, Northern Indiana Community Coalition for Healthcare.

The purpose of the town hall scheduled for April 9th, is for people to ask what will happen if they lose their health insurance. Many are eagerly waiting to see if Warlorski will attend.

The congresswoman has not responded to the invitation.