Groups building home for local family

A couple groups in Elkhart will swing hammers for a good cause on Friday. Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County and Hoosier Crane will partner in a "Panel Build." This will involve building the wall panels for a Habitat for Humanity house.

Construction of the house will start at 8 a.m. in the Hoosier Crane parking lot, or inside their building depending on the weather.



Hoosier Crane specializes in work dealing with overhead cranes and hoists. By building a house, it is a way to exercise teamwork by working towards a common goal, different than their typical daily routine.

“It brings our team and their team together building camaraderie, leadership, and it’s real exciting to be a part of it,” said Todd Cook, General Manager of Hoosier Crane.

Within a matter of hours, crews will have the walls assembled.

“The employees will be coming out in two shifts and work two hours each shift and they will then do all the swinging of the hammers and put the panels together and then raise all the walls,” said Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County Director of Development Amy Zakiewicz.

Hoosier Crane has partnered with Habitat for Humanity before. In May, Hoosier crane help with a "Women Build" event. That event highlighted home ownership challenges that women face locally.

“It’s such a big deal for our community that we’re able to participate as a family-owned company here in the community in Elkhart. It’s real exciting,” Cook added.

After the walls are raised, they will then be taken apart and transported to their permanent location. The partner family will also be out to help with the build. The home is being built for Petrana Hristova Petkova and her daughter.

“Petrana is our partner family. She has a daughter who is eight years old and she is from Bulgaria. She has a Master’s Degree in Physical Education,” Zakiewicz added.